Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 280.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 83.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 68,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 12.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after buying an additional 58,610 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,055,000 after buying an additional 56,282 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Stock Up 3.7 %

AMCX stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

