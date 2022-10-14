Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Centene by 145.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.85.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $62.96 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.61.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

