Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $184,000 Position in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at $40,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Euroseas by 375.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Euroseas by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Euroseas in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Euroseas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of ESEA stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. Euroseas Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 94.39% and a net margin of 59.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Euroseas Ltd. will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

