Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 17,237 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,237 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Titan International were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Titan International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Stock Performance

TWI stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $840.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Titan International had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $572.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Titan International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Titan International

In other news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $118,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,023.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.