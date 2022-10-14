The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Position Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,168,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,357,000 after acquiring an additional 137,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $242,083,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,051,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $66.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

