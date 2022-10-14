Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $198,000 in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 57,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 8.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on MLI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $67,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

