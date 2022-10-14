Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $189,000 Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PROG were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the first quarter valued at $73,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PROG during the second quarter valued at $83,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in PROG by 141.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in PROG by 91.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $48,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,960.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,960.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,243. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens set a $21.00 target price on PROG in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $862.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $50.79.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $649.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.05 million. PROG had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 5.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

