Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VCYT. Raymond James increased their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of VCYT opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.23. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $54.13.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.37 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 18.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

