Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vericel to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.
Vericel Stock Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.98. Vericel has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 586.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,779 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,250,000 after purchasing an additional 918,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 239,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 69,947 shares in the last quarter.
Vericel Company Profile
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
