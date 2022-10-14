Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UTMD opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $306.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.29. Utah Medical Products has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $133.87.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 31.18%.

Institutional Trading of Utah Medical Products

About Utah Medical Products

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.