Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Utah Medical Products Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of UTMD opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $306.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.29. Utah Medical Products has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $133.87.
Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 31.18%.
About Utah Medical Products
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
