StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.88.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $213.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $245.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.71.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,549.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.27, for a total value of $1,357,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,549.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $150,207.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,800.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,612 shares of company stock worth $5,978,067. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 904.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,998,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 379,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,121,000 after purchasing an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.