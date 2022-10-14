StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $612.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.72. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52 week low of $102.12 and a 52 week high of $138.95.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.11, for a total transaction of $331,039.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,123.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total transaction of $120,337.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,003.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.11, for a total transaction of $331,039.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,123.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 320,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

Featured Stories

