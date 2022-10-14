HC Wainwright Boosts Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Price Target to $5.90

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $5.70 to $5.90 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uranium Royalty Price Performance

Shares of UROY stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Uranium Royalty has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

About Uranium Royalty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UROY. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.