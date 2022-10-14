HC Wainwright Boosts Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Price Target to $5.90

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $5.70 to $5.90 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Uranium Royalty Price Performance
Shares of UROY stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Uranium Royalty has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.
Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Royalty
About Uranium Royalty
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uranium Royalty (UROY)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.