Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software Price Performance

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $34.69. The firm has a market cap of $229.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $214,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 223,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,708.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Upland Software news, insider Ian Burk sold 16,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $187,745.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,028.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $214,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 223,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,708.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,300. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.