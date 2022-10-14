Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
UPLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.
Upland Software Price Performance
Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $34.69. The firm has a market cap of $229.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $214,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 223,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,708.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Upland Software news, insider Ian Burk sold 16,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $187,745.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,028.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $214,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 223,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,708.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,300. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
