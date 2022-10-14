Short Interest in Allied Minds plc (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) Declines By 75.0%

Allied Minds plc (OTCMKTS:ALLWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 596,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Allied Minds Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALLWF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. Allied Minds has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.17.
Allied Minds Company Profile
