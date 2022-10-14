ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in September

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale lowered ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV Stock Up 5.6 %

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.77. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.14.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.