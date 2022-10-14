UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.88. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $94.80.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,540,077.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,595 shares of company stock worth $4,406,273 in the last three months. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 502.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

