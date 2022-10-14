Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Increases By 514.7%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a growth of 514.7% from the September 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 418.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $4.30 on Friday. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGFMF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, June 24th.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

