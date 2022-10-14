Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Logistics to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of ULH stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $40.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.53. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $527.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 47.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 79.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

