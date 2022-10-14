Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Down 81.3% in September

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $29.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

