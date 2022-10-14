Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $7.16.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.13 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 44.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 5.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultralife (ULBI)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.