Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $7.16.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.13 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 40,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $189,445.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 840,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,869.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 856,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,941,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 87,300 shares of company stock worth $406,787 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 44.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 5.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

