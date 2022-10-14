United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

UNFI stock opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

