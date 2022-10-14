AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL opened at $532.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $540.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.43. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $447.92 and a 52 week high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.80 by ($0.77). AMERCO had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in AMERCO by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in AMERCO by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMERCO by 4,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AMERCO by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,345,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

