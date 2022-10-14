AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
AMERCO Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of UHAL opened at $532.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $540.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.43. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $447.92 and a 52 week high of $769.90.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.80 by ($0.77). AMERCO had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AMERCO Company Profile
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
Further Reading
