Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Umpqua Price Performance

UMPQ opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Umpqua

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Umpqua

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Umpqua by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 503,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 369,302 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

