Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James cut Aleafia Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Aleafia Health Price Performance

OTCMKTS ALEAF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Aleafia Health has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Aleafia Health Company Profile

Aleafia Health Inc operates as a cannabis health and wellness products and services company in Canada and internationally. Its product portfolio includes cannabis oils, capsules, edibles, cannabis-infused sublingual strips, and vape cartridges; bath bombs and soft gels; hang dried, hand trimmed, long cured, and small batch dried flower; and concentrates.

