Short Interest in Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Increases By 259.2%

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, an increase of 259.2% from the September 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,243.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKRTF shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. DNB Markets raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BNP Paribas raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

AKRTF opened at $4.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $4.08.

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

