Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the September 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $44.34.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALFVY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 295 to SEK 285 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 340 to SEK 350 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 278 to SEK 270 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.83.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

