AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGL Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS AGLXY opened at $4.15 on Friday. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62.

AGL Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.0384 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

