Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Down 69.0% in September

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the September 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS AGNPF opened at $2.50 on Friday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

