PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $5.17 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy producer will earn $5.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.43. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

PDC Energy Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $70.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.50. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $461,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,122,498.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,702,070 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PDC Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 561,339 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 732.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,926 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $81,797,000 after acquiring an additional 405,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 625,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.