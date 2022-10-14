Morgan Stanley Raises Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $85.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAE. Citigroup raised their target price on Haemonetics from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Haemonetics stock opened at $77.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Haemonetics has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average is $66.11.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,136,616. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

