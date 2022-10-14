Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($47.34) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $69.00. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $85.69 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $70.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($22.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $32.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $30.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $28.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $34.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $126.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FFH. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$860.00 to C$950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$626.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$651.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$669.74. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$498.61 and a 52 week high of C$716.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.50 billion and a PE ratio of 26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($47.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($45.51) by C($2.46). The business had revenue of C$7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.31 billion.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

