RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPT Realty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RPT Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RPT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

RPT stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $731.09 million, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $3,098,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 200.01%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

