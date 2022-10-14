National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital upped their price objective on K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.88.

TSE:KNT opened at C$7.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.17. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.51.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

