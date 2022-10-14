Morgan Stanley Cuts Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $36.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLW. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.91.

Corning Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after purchasing an additional 384,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Corning by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Corning by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,673,000 after purchasing an additional 254,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Corning by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after buying an additional 380,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

