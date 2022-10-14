Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $22.28 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.24 EPS.

TSE:OVV opened at C$73.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$38.24 and a one year high of C$79.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.48 by C($0.39). The company had revenue of C$4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.42 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

