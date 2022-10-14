Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.53.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $109.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $151.85.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,764,628,000 after purchasing an additional 196,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $938,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,649,000 after purchasing an additional 272,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

