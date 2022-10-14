SSR Mining Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $319.58 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.85. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.72%.

In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,271. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $264,531 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

