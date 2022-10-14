National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Lundin Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$226.95 million for the quarter.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.97.

TSE:LUG opened at C$9.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.74. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94.

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Gold

In related news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$551,546.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 463,700 shares in the company, valued at C$4,078,983.42. In related news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$551,546.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 463,700 shares in the company, valued at C$4,078,983.42. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein purchased 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$155,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at C$5,624,016. Insiders purchased a total of 479,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,837 in the last quarter.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

