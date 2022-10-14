Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Virtu Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.
Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.3 %
VIRT stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of -0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 44,886 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Virtu Financial
In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Virtu Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.
Virtu Financial Company Profile
Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.
Featured Stories
