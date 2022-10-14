T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TMUS. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $133.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.44. The company has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,876,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,537,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

