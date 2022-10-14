Thomson Reuters Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$152.33.

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$140.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$145.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$136.32. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$119.23 and a 52 week high of C$156.62.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 214 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.53, for a total value of C$30,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,078.44. In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total value of C$6,930,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,938.20. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.53, for a total transaction of C$30,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,078.44. Insiders sold 47,050 shares of company stock worth $7,012,911 in the last quarter.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

