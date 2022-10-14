Thomson Reuters Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 2.3 %

TRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 105.19, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.24.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 67.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,546 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9,749.8% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,634,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $191,514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 182.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,104,000 after purchasing an additional 774,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

