Research Analysts Set Expectations for Pentair plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

NYSE PNR opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pentair has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Pentair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

