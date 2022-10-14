Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Endeavour Mining plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EDV. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,342.75.

TSE EDV opened at C$23.88 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$22.96 and a twelve month high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 32.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.98.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$803.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$760.25 million.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.512 dividend. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

In other news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.87, for a total value of C$629,269.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,231,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,199,633,386.53.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

