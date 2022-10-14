Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$61.93 million during the quarter.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WDO. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.00.

TSE:WDO opened at C$9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.20. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.43 and a one year high of C$16.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.