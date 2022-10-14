Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AYA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 1.5 %

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

TSE AYA opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$902.80 million and a P/E ratio of -238.89. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$4.98 and a one year high of C$11.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.59.

(Get Rating)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.