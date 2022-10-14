Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$619.80 million for the quarter.
Yamana Gold Stock Performance
YRI opened at C$6.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.50. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.78 and a 1-year high of C$8.05. The company has a market cap of C$6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87.
Yamana Gold Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
See Also
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.