Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Raised by Analyst

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $12.67 per share.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $296.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.31 and a 200 day moving average of $278.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $177.71 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.