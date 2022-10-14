Barrick Gold Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

ABX has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.89.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

ABX opened at C$20.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of C$35.67 billion and a PE ratio of 13.11. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$19.02 and a 1 year high of C$33.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

